    Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery [Image 5 of 6]

    Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Spc. Liam Jouvenat, left, and Cpl. Savannah Moreno, riggers with the 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard, position a pallet of food and water on a trailer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 294th QM team regularly prepares pallets of various supplies for transport throughout the CENTCOM AOR using U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9492428
    VIRIN: 260121-F-ZJ473-1213
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    national guard
    supplies
    airdrop
    CENTCOM

