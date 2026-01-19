Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Liam Jouvenat, left, and Cpl. Savannah Moreno, riggers with the 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard, position a pallet of food and water on a trailer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 294th QM team regularly prepares pallets of various supplies for transport throughout the CENTCOM AOR using U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)