Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery

U.S. Army Sgt. David Roman, 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard rigger, carries a pallet of food and water with a forklift within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 294th QM team regularly prepares pallets of various supplies for transport throughout the CENTCOM AOR using U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)