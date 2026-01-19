U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Commander, Capt. Wendel Penetrante, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal certificate to Cmdr. Elliot VonWeller, outgoing officer-in-charge of SRF-JRMC Singapore Detachment, during a Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)