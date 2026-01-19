(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026

    SINGAPORE

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Singapore Detachment’s outgoing officer-in-charge, Cmdr. Elliot VonWeller, center, is presented with a commemorative gift during a Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9492265
    VIRIN: 260123-N-ED646-1383
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRF-JRMC
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery