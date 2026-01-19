U.S. Navy Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore Holds Change of Charge Ceremony, Jan. 23, 2026

SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Singapore Detachment’s outgoing officer-in-charge, Cmdr. Elliot VonWeller, left, turns over with incoming officer-in-charge, Cmdr. René Martin, right, during SRF-JRMC Singapore Detachment’s Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
