Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

Chief Master Sgt. Richard Costa, center, pictured with his family during his retirement ceremony held Jan. 10, 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Costa retired after nearly 40 years of service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)