Chief Master Sgt. Richard Costa, center, pictured with his family during his retirement ceremony held Jan. 10, 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Costa retired after nearly 40 years of service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9492195
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-PW099-4508
|Resolution:
|5513x3675
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG
