Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

Chief Master Sgt. Richard Costa, a senior enlisted leader whose career spanned nearly 40 years of service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force retired during a ceremony held Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Costa concluded his service of 39 years and three months to country and state having joined in September 1986. Over the course of nearly four decades, he witnessed and helped shape the evolution of the Hawaii Air National Guard from a strategic reserve into a fully integrated operational force.

“The guard are no longer just ‘weekend warriors’. We're now totally integrated with our active duty counterparts as well as other branches and no longer a strategic reserve,” Costa Said. “Culturally, we've become more like that active duty, not saying that's a bad thing, we just need to remember we're from this community and we don't just defend the nation, but also our homes.”

Originally joining the military to serve his community and help pay for college through the HIANG’s tuition waiver program, Costa said his entry into the HIANG was almost accidental, but one that would ultimately define his life’s work.

“I joined on a whim when I accompanied a friend on their visit to the recruiters office,” said Costa “When I came back from basic training and tech school and found out there was full-time employment doing the things I loved to do on the weekends. I made up my mind that I was determined to get a full-time job with the HIANG and make this my career.”

Throughout his career, Costa earned numerous accolades recognizing his technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to Airmen. His early achievements included being named Armament Systems Craftsman of the Year in 1989 and Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Outstanding Maintenance Airman of the Year in 1994. He later received honors such as HIANG Launa‘ole Full-time NCO of the Year in 2006 and PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year – Air National Guard NCO in 2007.

Beyond his primary duties, Costa played a significant role in building community and morale across the HIANG. He served as HIANG Basketball Chairman from 1994 to 2006 and later as HIANG Athletic Board President from 2006 to 2025, helping oversee a program that he estimates won 10 HIANG basketball titles and four overall titles across open and masters divisions.

Of the many positions he held throughout his career, those that allowed him to advocate for Airmen remain among his most meaningful. Leadership roles such as serving as the HIANG Top III President from 2012 to 2014, and most recently as the Hawaii National Guard Enlisted Association President beginning in 2024, provided him the opportunity to elevate issues most critical to the force and improve the quality of life and quality of career for HIANG Airmen.

When asked what advice he would give to those considering a career in the Hawaii Air National Guard, Costa emphasized professional competence and involvement beyond one’s primary career field. He stressed that reputation, character, and how an individual represents themselves are just as important as technical skill.

“Become proficient in your primary job! Expand your experiences beyond your AFSC or MOS by being involved outside the workplace.” said Costa.

Costa credited his success to many friends, colleagues and mentors, and the unwavering support of his family, particularly his wife, Pam. He described her as his strongest supporter and advocate, noting that her encouragement made his achievements possible.

Following retirement, Costa plans to take a short break before beginning his next chapter. He and his wife enjoy traveling and cruising and are exploring opportunities that would allow them to continue seeing the world, possibly in the airline industry, where travel benefits may ease the challenges of living in the middle of the Pacific.

As he closes one chapter of service and opens another, Costa leaves behind a legacy defined by commitment, leadership, and a deep dedication to the Hawaii Air National Guard and its Airmen.

“You always represent yourself, so who you are is just as important as what you do.” Costa said.