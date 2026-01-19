Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Richard Costa looks at his retirement shadow box during a retirement ceremony held on his behalf Jan. 10, 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Costa retired after nearly 40 years of service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)