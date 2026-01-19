(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Chief Master Sgt. Richard Costa looks at his retirement shadow box during a retirement ceremony held on his behalf Jan. 10, 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Costa retired after nearly 40 years of service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9492193
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-PW099-4499
    Resolution: 4433x2955
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG
    Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nearly 40 years of service; Chief Costa leaves lasting legacy with HIANG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hawaii air national guard
    richard costa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery