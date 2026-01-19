Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Hosei Co. Ltd. President Masahide Ikeda, CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and Hosei Co. Ltd. employees pose for a photo after an office call at Hosei Co. Ltd. headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. During the visit, Fontaine toured the facilities and expressed gratitude for the company’s assistance during a prolonged unscheduled power outage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)