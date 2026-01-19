(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei [Image 9 of 9]

    Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Hosei Co. Ltd. President Masahide Ikeda, CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and Hosei Co. Ltd. employees pose for a photo after an office call at Hosei Co. Ltd. headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. During the visit, Fontaine toured the facilities and expressed gratitude for the company’s assistance during a prolonged unscheduled power outage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9492119
    VIRIN: 260114-N-II719-1367
    Resolution: 5419x3871
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

