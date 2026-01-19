Hosei Co. Ltd. President Masahide Ikeda conducts a building tour for Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during an office call at Hosei Co. Ltd. headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. During the visit, Fontaine toured the facilities and expressed gratitude for the company’s assistance during a recent prolonged unscheduled power outage at Hario Village military housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
This work, Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.