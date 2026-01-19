Capt. Fontaine Visits Hosei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, presents a command ball cap to Hosei Co. Ltd. President Masahide Ikeda during an office call at Hosei Co. Ltd. headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. During the visit, Fontaine toured the facilities and expressed gratitude for the company’s assistance during a recent prolonged unscheduled power outage at Hario Village military housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)