Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard assist the U.S. Secret Service in a search for a lost item in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Snow and icy conditions created hazardous travel conditions across the District, with National Guard members providing assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in affected areas. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members supporting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9492036
|VIRIN:
|260125-Z-MF120-9049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.