    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm [Image 4 of 14]

    JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard assist the U.S. Secret Service in a search for a lost item in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Snow and icy conditions created hazardous travel conditions across the District, with National Guard members providing assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in affected areas. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members supporting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9492030
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-MF120-8856
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

