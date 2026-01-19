JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard assist the U.S. Secret Service in a search for a lost item in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Snow and icy conditions created hazardous travel conditions across the District, with National Guard members providing assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in affected areas. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members supporting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)