    National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter storm [Image 6 of 8]

    National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter storm

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members assigned to the National Guard move throughout Washington, D.C. to assist residents during a winter storm, Jan. 25, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Snow and icy conditions impacted travel across the District, prompting National Guard personnel to provide assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in affected neighborhoods. As part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, approximately 2,500 National Guard members support local and federal partners to help maintain public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    This work, National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter storm [Image 8 of 8], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

