National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A National Guard member moves through Washington, D.C. to assist a resident during a winter storm, Jan. 25, 2026, while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Snow and icy conditions created hazardous travel conditions across the District, with Guard members providing assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in impacted areas. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members supporting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)