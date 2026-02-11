Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Executes the President’s Safe and Beautiful Vision for the Nation’s Capital

Photo By Billy Blankenship | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Mississippi National Guard conduct a presence patrol near the Thomas Jefferson statue inside the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026. Operating as part of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, the Soldiers provide a visible and steady presence at historic landmarks in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON— Following a presidential directive issued in March 2025 to help make the District of Columbia safe, orderly and beautiful, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia is translating national policy into sustained, coordinated action across the Nation’s Capital.

Established to operationalize the President’s directive,Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia serves as the enabling arm of the mission, synchronizing federal military support with District agencies to strengthen public safety, preserve public spaces and reinforce public confidence in the seat of American democracy. Operating under the District of Columbia National Guard, the task force integrates disciplined planning, logistics, and command and control to ensure federal assistance is applied deliberately, responsibly and in close partnership with civilian authorities.

“The nation’s capital belongs to the American people, and our responsibility is to help ensure it reflects safety, order and pride,” said Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard. “Joint Task Force–D.C. exists to ensure the President’s direction is not just stated, but executed — by aligning people, resources and partnerships in support of the District.”

Since the directive was issued, the task force has maintained daily coordination with District agencies, enabling expanded public safety presence, operational and logistical support, and maintenance of key public spaces. This approach allows local authorities to remain focused on core civilian responsibilities while benefiting from disciplined federal support applied at the appropriate scale and duration.

With planning and coordination support from the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters–District of Columbia National Guard, led by Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, task force elements provide targeted assistance across multiple mission sets. These include high-visibility presence in key public areas; coordination supporting traffic flow and public events; assistance in maintaining clean and accessible public spaces; and protection of federal property and national landmarks.

“Our responsibility is to execute the President’s direction in a way that is disciplined, visible and supportive of our District partners, while ensuring federal support remains appropriate and accountable,” Taylor said. “That means providing reliable coordination and consistent support that reinforces public safety and public confidence.”

Service members supporting the mission operate under clear standards of professionalism, conduct and respect, reinforcing the National Guard’s role as a trusted partner in the community.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen understand that presence matters,” Taylor added. “They carry themselves with discipline and purpose, knowing their actions reflect the trust placed in them by the American people and the communities they support.”

The strength of the mission depends on unity of effort across agencies and levels of government. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia ensures planning, execution and sustainment functions remain aligned so federal assistance is timely, effective and responsive to District needs.

As the operational backbone of the Safe and Beautiful mission, the task force emphasizes disciplined execution that enhances — rather than replaces — local authority.

“This mission is about enabling our partners to succeed,” said Brig. Gen. Craig Maceri, commander of the D.C. National Guard Land Component. “Our role is to provide the structure, command and support necessary to ensure conditions remain safe, orderly and welcoming for those who live, work and visit Washington.”

Beyond immediate effects, the mission reflects a broader national priority: responsible collaboration between federal capabilities and local governance. Execution of the President’s directive demonstrates how disciplined federal support can enhance public trust while strengthening readiness and leader development within the National Guard. The operational experience gained through this mission reinforces preparedness for future domestic response requirements while delivering measurable value to the community today.

As implementation continues, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia will sustain coordination, measured operations and transparent engagement with District partners, ensuring the federal government’s commitment to a safe and beautiful capital is reflected not only in policy, but in daily conditions across Washington.

“Execution matters,” Blanchard said. “Our job is to ensure the President’s vision is realized — visibly, responsibly and in partnership with those who call this city home.”