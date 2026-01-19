(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Homecoming for 185th deployers

    Homecoming for 185th deployers

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Anthony O’Tool, a fuels management craftsman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, hugs his wife on his return from a deployment at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2026. The Airmen were deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9491975
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-KI557-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming for 185th deployers, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming for 185th deployers
    Homecoming for 185th deployers

    Homecoming for 185th deployers

    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    family
    deployment
    Homecoming

