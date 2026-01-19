Homecoming for 185th deployers

A homecoming event where family and friends welcomed 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen back from their deployment from the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility was held today.



Excited welcomerswaited in the unit’s main hanger for the arrival of their loved ones. Airmen were greeted with hugs and tears as they entered the hangar.



The Airmen, making up about a quarter of the unit’s personnel, deployed in Octoberas an Aerial Refueling Aviation package. They provided aerial refueling capabilities in the CENTCOM region, sustaining U.S. and coalition air capabilities.



“We are incredibly proud of our returning Airmen and the critical mission they accomplished," saidColonel Adam Carlson, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander.



Carlson remarked onthe daily work of pilots flying and maintainers ensuring aircraft readiness for the harsh desert conditions.



“The work they do is nothing short of extraordinary,” he said, “Seeing them reunite with their families today is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by both our service members and their loved ones at home."



Other 185th Airmen still remain and serve in the CENTCOM region and are projected to return later in the year.

The unit is planning a formal welcoming home ceremony for all the deployers in September to honor their work and service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2026 Date Posted: 01.25.2026 Story ID: 556732 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US by SSgt Tylon Chapman