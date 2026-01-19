Homecoming for 185th deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Tanner Pry, a fuel systems repair supervisor of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, is greeted by his family on his return from a deployment at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2026. The Airmen were deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)