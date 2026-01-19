Date Taken: 01.25.2026 Date Posted: 01.25.2026 13:20 Photo ID: 9491925 VIRIN: 260125-A-IW468-1943 Resolution: 8029x5353 Size: 10.38 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Snow of 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.