(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Snow of 2026 [Image 4 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Snow of 2026

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Snow blankets Section 12 and the McClellan Gate at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9491925
    VIRIN: 260125-A-IW468-1943
    Resolution: 8029x5353
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Snow of 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026
    First Snow of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    snow
    arlington national cemetery
    winter
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery