Date Taken: 01.25.2026 Date Posted: 01.25.2026 13:20 Photo ID: 9491923 VIRIN: 260125-A-IW468-6494 Resolution: 8078x5385 Size: 10.52 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Snow of 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.