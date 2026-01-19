678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, stage a vehicle recovery team (VRT) in Clinton, South Carolina, Jan. 25, 2026. Soldiers are conducting 12-hour shifts at the QuickTrip off highway 54 assisting local law enforcement and first responders with emergency rescue due to Winter Storm fern. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)