678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, stage a vehicle recovery team (VRT) in Clinton, South Carolina, Jan. 25, 2026. Soldiers are conducting 12-hour shifts at the QuickTrip off highway 54 assisting local law enforcement and first responders with emergency rescue due to Winter Storm fern. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9491776
|VIRIN:
|260125-A-KR114-2892
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
