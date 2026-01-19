(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain (center), speaks with Mr. Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, during a tour of installation facilities. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9491773
    VIRIN: 260111-N-XO016-2544
    Resolution: 3996x2660
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: BH
    This work, CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain, by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    quality of service
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    quality of life

