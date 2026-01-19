CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command (left) speaks with Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain during a tour of installation facilities. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.