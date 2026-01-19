Mr. Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command (right) speaks with a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain during a tour of installation facilities. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9491771
|VIRIN:
|260111-N-PV215-1017
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|498.72 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 4 of 4], by LT Bryan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.