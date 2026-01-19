(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Lt. Bryan Blair  

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    Mr. Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command (right) speaks with a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain during a tour of installation facilities. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9491771
    VIRIN: 260111-N-PV215-1017
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 498.72 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 4 of 4], by LT Bryan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain
    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain
    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain
    CNIC ED Visits NSA Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of service
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    quality of life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery