(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26

    JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Spc. Mason Smith, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, practices prepping a M252 A1 81mm mortar during a cold-weather exercise as part of North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan on Jan. 24, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9491530
    VIRIN: 260124-A-WD118-1697
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michelle Mayancela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26
    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26
    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26
    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26
    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    North Wind 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery