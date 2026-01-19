(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26 [Image 4 of 5]

    JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Teruaki Kobayashi simulates loading a 120 mm mortar round into a mortar RT during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division as part of North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9491529
    VIRIN: 260124-A-WD118-6593
    Resolution: 3868x5802
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michelle Mayancela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

