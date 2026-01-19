Fire Support Exercise at North Wind 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Angel Cerda and Spc. Waylon Rhodes, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, listen for grid coordinates as they simulate indirect fire procedures during cold-weather training as part of North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)