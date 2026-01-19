Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, leads from the front in the four-man bobsled race at the IBSF World Cup/European Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 11. Del Duca was named to his second Olympic team on Jan. 19.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9491283
|VIRIN:
|260111-A-QG562-1001
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|374.99 KB
|Location:
|ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), CH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca named to second Olympic bobsled team [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.