    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca named to second Olympic bobsled team [Image 6 of 8]

    WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca named to second Olympic bobsled team

    ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), SWITZERLAND

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, leads from the front in the four-man bobsled race at the IBSF World Cup/European Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 11. Del Duca was named to his second Olympic team on Jan. 19.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9491283
    VIRIN: 260111-A-QG562-1001
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 374.99 KB
    Location: ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), CH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca named to second Olympic bobsled team [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team
