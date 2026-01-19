(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Men's Health Interview with Sgt. Frank Del Duca and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt [Image 5 of 8]

    Men's Health Interview with Sgt. Frank Del Duca and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt

    ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), SWITZERLAND

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athletes Sgt. Frank Del Duca, left, and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt pose with Men's Health's Eb Samuel on Jan. 10 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The interview was part of a vodcast Men's Health published Feb. 4.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 13:10
    Location: ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), CH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Men's Health Interview with Sgt. Frank Del Duca and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

