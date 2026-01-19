U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, finished seventh in the two-man bobsled race at the IBSF World Cup/European Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 10. Del Duca was named to his second Olympic team on Jan. 19.