Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, finished seventh in the two-man bobsled race at the IBSF World Cup/European Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 10. Del Duca was named to his second Olympic team on Jan. 19.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9491260
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-QG562-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), CH
|Hometown:
|BETHEL, MAINE, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|PARK CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.