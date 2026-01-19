(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team

    ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), SWITZERLAND

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, finished seventh in the two-man bobsled race at the IBSF World Cup/European Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 10. Del Duca was named to his second Olympic team on Jan. 19.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9491260
    VIRIN: 260110-A-QG562-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ST. MORITZ, GRAUBüNDEN (DE), CH
    Hometown: BETHEL, MAINE, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: PARK CITY, UTAH, US
    This work, U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Sgt. Frank Del Duca makes his second Olympic team [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Milan2026

