VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support

Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible winter weather response operations Jan. 24, 2026, in Sandston, Virginia. VNG personnel are staged and ready key locations across the Commonwealth in order to support the response to winter weather that is expected to impact Virginia. Crews are preparing to conduct debris reduction and high-mobility transportation support missions in coordination with regional emergency managers. During domestic operations, the VNG responds as part of a multi-agency team to provide support capability requests submitted through the Virginia Emergency Support Team by Virginia localities. The VNG cannot respond to direct requests for support. Localities looking for VNG support should make their requests to the VEST, and they determine which organization can best provide the requested assistance as they coordinate the regional and statewide response. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel)