Virginia National Guard staged for winter weather response

Courtesy Photo | Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible winter weather response operations Jan. 24, 2026, in Christiansburg, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are staged Jan. 24, 2026, at VNG facilities across the Commonwealth in order to support the response to the significant winter weather expected to impact Virginia.



Approximately 300 VNG personnel are on duty, including response teams, command and control, administrative and logistics resources and other support elements. Members of the Virginia Defense Force are also supporting response operations.



Response crews will coordinate with regional emergency managers in their staging locations to conduct missions and provide assistance as needed beginning Jan. 24.



“While Virginia’s localities are equipped to respond to winter weather, the Virginia National Guard is ready to provide additional capabilities should they become necessary,” said Brig. Gen. Todd H. Hubbard, VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “On short notice, our personnel safely moved to their staging locations and are ready to assist when conditions deteriorate. I thank the Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force volunteers who are ready to help their fellow Virginians, and I thank their families and employers for everything they do to make sure our personnel can conduct the mission.”



VNG troops are organized in multifunctional teams capable of reducing debris to help clear roads and power line routes and move commodities. Troops also have heavy duty tactical trucks capable of traveling through deep snow or high water. Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities are also alerted and on standby.



During domestic operations, the VNG responds as part of a multi-agency team to provide support capability requests submitted through the Virginia Emergency Support Team by Virginia localities.



The VNG cannot respond to direct requests for support. Localities looking for VNG support should make their requests to the VEST, and they determine which organization can best provide the requested assistance as they coordinate the regional and statewide response.