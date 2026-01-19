(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support

    CHRISTIANSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers prepare for possible winter weather response operations Jan. 24, 2026, in Christiansburg, Virginia. VNG personnel are staged and ready key locations across the Commonwealth in order to support the response to winter weather that is expected to impact Virginia. Crews are preparing to conduct debris reduction and high-mobility transportation support missions in coordination with regional emergency managers. During domestic operations, the VNG responds as part of a multi-agency team to provide support capability requests submitted through the Virginia Emergency Support Team by Virginia localities. The VNG cannot respond to direct requests for support. Localities looking for VNG support should make their requests to the VEST, and they determine which organization can best provide the requested assistance as they coordinate the regional and statewide response. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9491245
    VIRIN: 260124-Z-A3554-1002
    Resolution: 959x639
    Size: 213.51 KB
    Location: CHRISTIANSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support
    VNG personnel staged, ready for winter weather response support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virginia National Guard staged for winter weather response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia National Guard
    SAD
    Winter Weather
    Army
    Emergency Response
    Air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery