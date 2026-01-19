(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    122nd Engineer Battalion conduct Vehicle Response Operations during Winter Storm Fern

    122nd Engineer Battalion conduct Vehicle Response Operations during Winter Storm Fern

    SWANSEA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, stage military vehicles and equipment assigned to their vehicle response team near interstate 26 in Swansea, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2026. Soldiers are postured to respond to requests for vehicle recovery operations in support of state agencies, ensuring the mobility and safety of South Carolinians. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 11:03
    VIRIN: 260124-Z-A3547-7445
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SWANSEA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 122nd Engineer Battalion conduct Vehicle Response Operations during Winter Storm Fern [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    122nd Engineer Battalion conduct Vehicle Response Operations during Winter Storm Fern
    South Carolina National Guard
    122nd Engineer Battalion
    Winter Storm Fern

