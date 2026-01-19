122nd Engineer Battalion conduct Vehicle Response Operations during Winter Storm Fern

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, stage military vehicles and equipment assigned to their vehicle response team near interstate 26 in Swansea, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2026. Soldiers are postured to respond to requests for vehicle recovery operations in support of state agencies, ensuring the mobility and safety of South Carolinians. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)