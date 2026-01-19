178th Engineer Battalion Responds to Winter Storm Fern

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 178th Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, stage military vehicles and equipment assigned to their vehicle response team near interstate 85 in Blacksburg, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2026. Soldiers are postured to respond to calls for assistance during Winter Storm Fern, assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation by ensuring the roadways stay open and accessible, allowing their equipment to perform ice removal operations. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)