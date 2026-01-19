MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self Defense Force member with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, hands out cups of curry to simulated evacuees during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at the Lotus Cultural Center, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)