    MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 11 of 14]

    MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tashawna Hill, a food service specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, prepares chicken in a field kitchen during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at the Lotus Cultural Center, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 03:32
    Photo ID: 9491057
    VIRIN: 260124-M-TB340-1490
    Resolution: 3855x5782
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Disaster Relief
    Nankai Rescue
    Evacuation
    MCAS Iwakuni

