A gymnasium is prepared with cots for simulated evacuees during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at the Lotus Cultural Center, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 03:32
|Photo ID:
|9491060
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-TB340-1534
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.