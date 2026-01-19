MCAS Iwakuni Service Members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members Operate a Field Kitchen during Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A gymnasium is prepared with cots for simulated evacuees during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at the Lotus Cultural Center, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)