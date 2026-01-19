Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Tomah (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce, including Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle representing Fort McCoy Garrison, hold a meeting Jan. 21, 2026, at a local business in Tomah. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” The Tomah Chamber of Commerce meets monthly to discuss events, programs, organizations, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)