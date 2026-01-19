(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Tomah (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce, including Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle representing Fort McCoy Garrison, hold a meeting Jan. 21, 2026, at a local business in Tomah. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” The Tomah Chamber of Commerce meets monthly to discuss events, programs, organizations, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 23:03
    Photo ID: 9490801
    VIRIN: 260121-A-WT217-9425
    Resolution: 5590x4192
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting
    Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army community relations, community engagement, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery