Fort McCoy personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during January 2026 meeting

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Members of the Tomah (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce, including Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle representing Fort McCoy Garrison, hold a meeting Jan. 21, 2026, at a local business in Tomah.

Fort McCoy members took time Jan. 21 to engage with the Tomah (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce during their January monthly meeting at a business in Tomah.



Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, and other representatives from the installation talked and engaged with dozens of members of the chamber.



According to its website at https://www.tomahwisconsin.com, the Tomah Chamber of Commerce welcomes a variety of organizations and businesses to be a part of their group.



“The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center invites businesses, organizations, and not-for-profit organizations to become a member and grow with the Tomah community,” the website states. “We work to create an environment where it is desirable to do business, raise a family, and explore the area. Investing in the chamber is investing in Tomah.”



Meeting with chambers of commerce and other civic organizations allows Army leaders like Holder to have direct engagement with community leaders, and more.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



The Tomah Chamber of Commerce meets monthly to discuss events, programs, organizations, and more. According to the website, they have an important purpose.



“The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization of business and professionals who have joined together to foster a cohesive environment where our businesses, families, and community can prosper,” the website states. “The economic well-being of this area is directly related to the caliber of work that is done by the chamber of commerce. The progressive and positive attitude of the chamber has a major impact on business, income, and future growth.”



Riddle was the latest Fort McCoy leader to visit the Tomah Chamber. At times several leaders have attended chamber events throughout the past year.



