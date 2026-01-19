176th AMXS maintainers prep the AKANG’s newest HH-60W Jolly Green II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eddie Lee, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist, assigned to the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, selects a tool while working on a newly acquired HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. When operational, the Jolly Green II will be assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron. The HH-60W Jolly Green II is the successor to the HH-60G Pave Hawk. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)