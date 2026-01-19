176th AMXS maintainers prep the AKANG’s newest HH-60W Jolly Green II

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Ling, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist, assigned to the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, assembles the tail rotor on a newly acquired HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. When operational, the Jolly Green II will be assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron. The HH-60W Jolly Green II is the successor to the HH-60G Pave Hawk. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 23:00
|Photo ID:
|9490791
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-HY271-1147
|Resolution:
|5966x3977
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
