    176th AMXS maintainers prep the AKANG’s newest HH-60W Jolly Green II [Image 10 of 21]

    176th AMXS maintainers prep the AKANG’s newest HH-60W Jolly Green II

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lucas Yuill, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist, assigned to the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, inspects a newly acquired HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. When operational, the Jolly Green II will be assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron. The HH-60W Jolly Green II is the successor to the HH-60G Pave Hawk. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 23:00
    Photo ID: 9490792
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-HY271-1167
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th AMXS maintainers prep the AKANG’s newest HH-60W Jolly Green II [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2A5X1
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    Alaska
    176th AMXS
    airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist

