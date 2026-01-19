(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) tour Pine Flat Lake and Dam [Image 3 of 6]

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) tour Pine Flat Lake and Dam

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) toured our Pine Flat Lake and Dam facility, near Fresno, California, Jan. 16, 2026. They were joined by Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, USACE Sacramento District leaders, and regional partners to learn about facility operations and discuss the potential for increasing water storage to help operators manage future flood risk and water supply needs for California’s Central Valley.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 18:35
    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) tour Pine Flat Lake and Dam [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water Management
    SPD
    Pine Flat Lake
    Civil Works
    USACE
    Dam Raise

