Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) tour Pine Flat Lake and Dam

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) toured our Pine Flat Lake and Dam facility, near Fresno, California, Jan. 16, 2026. They were joined by Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, USACE Sacramento District leaders, and regional partners to learn about facility operations and discuss the potential for increasing water storage to help operators manage future flood risk and water supply needs for California’s Central Valley.