(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Wallace II, Holloman Healthcare Operations Squadron warehouse technician journeyman, sorts packages of medical supplies at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 13, 2026. Wallace has been named 2025 HCOS Airman of the Year after distinguishing himself with his attention to detail and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9490584
    VIRIN: 260113-F-OP366-1015
    Resolution: 5000x5000
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II
    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II
    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II
    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Airman of the Year
    Humans of Holloman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery