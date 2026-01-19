Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Wallace II, Holloman Healthcare Operations Squadron warehouse technician journeyman, sorts packages of medical supplies at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 13, 2026. Wallace has been named 2025 HCOS Airman of the Year after distinguishing himself with his attention to detail and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)